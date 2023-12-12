Weather update: Another Cyclone likely in the next week, to have effect in AP

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the potential threat of another Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh (AP) as a surface circulation is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, which could turn into a low-pressure system by December 18. It is likely to move towards Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and AP, with a possibility of developing into a Cyclone. Heavy rainfall is expected from December 21 to 25. While it remains unclear which direction the typhoon will move if it forms, there is a possibility of it affecting AP.

The residents of coastal and nearby villages are fearful of another cyclone striking AP, especially as the region is still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Michaung. The warnings from the Meteorological Department about an impending cyclone in the next four days have caused extreme concern among the people. Even fishermen who are at sea are expressing their worries.

Today, certain districts in AP, including Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati, are expected to experience light rainfall.