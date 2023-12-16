Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
Weather update: AP likely to receive rains for next two days
The Meteorological Department said that rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh due to a surface circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal.
The Meteorological Department said that rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh due to a surface circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The circulation is causing east winds to blow from the sea towards Tamil Nadu and the surrounding areas and as a result, there were scattered rains in the south Coastal Andhra on Friday, and similar conditions are expected in the south coast and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. However, the north coast is expected to have dry weather.
Light to moderate rains are expected in districts such as Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Sri Satyasai, Tirupati, and Kadapa today. Despite the rains, the coastal and Rayalaseema agency areas, as well as the suburbs, are still experiencing cold weather with night temperatures have been normal.
In the agency area of Andhra Pradesh, including Paderu, Chintapalli, and Araku, the cold weather is causing shivering. These areas are covered with smoke and snow from night to morning, intensifying the cold weather since the cyclone. Temperatures are also falling in these areas, and along with the cold winds, there is also the presence of fog. This fog is causing difficulties for motorists.