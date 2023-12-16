Weather update: AP likely to receive rains for next two days

The Meteorological Department said that rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh due to a surface circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The circulation is causing east winds to blow from the sea towards Tamil Nadu and the surrounding areas and as a result, there were scattered rains in the south Coastal Andhra on Friday, and similar conditions are expected in the south coast and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. However, the north coast is expected to have dry weather.

Light to moderate rains are expected in districts such as Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Sri Satyasai, Tirupati, and Kadapa today. Despite the rains, the coastal and Rayalaseema agency areas, as well as the suburbs, are still experiencing cold weather with night temperatures have been normal.

In the agency area of Andhra Pradesh, including Paderu, Chintapalli, and Araku, the cold weather is causing shivering. These areas are covered with smoke and snow from night to morning, intensifying the cold weather since the cyclone. Temperatures are also falling in these areas, and along with the cold winds, there is also the presence of fog. This fog is causing difficulties for motorists.