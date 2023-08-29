Weather update: AP likely to receive rains in first week of September

The weather experts are predicting heavy rains in the state from the beginning of next month. The rains, which have paused in recent days, are expected to resume in four to five days as the southwest monsoon winds shift. Typically, August sees abundant rainfall, but this year has been an exception. June had moderate rainfall, while July experienced abundant rainfall. However, there has been a lack of rain in August.

The monsoon trough, which usually moves towards the Himalayas and then returns to the south after a week or ten days, has remained over the Himalayas for more than three weeks. This has caused heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As a result, the southwest monsoons have weakened, leading to rainy conditions in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh. August has seen minimal rainfall, with only sporadic showers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough will continue over the Himalayas until the 1st of next month, after which it will shift to the south. An ex official of the meteorological department, has stated that rains will start in the state four to five days after this shift occurs.

He further explained that due to the influence of the monsoon trough, there will be low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, increasing the chances of heavy rains from the first week of September. The IMD has also predicted that Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive normal or slightly above normal rainfall in September.