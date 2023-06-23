Weather update: AP to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next two days

The meteorological department has said that with the surface circulation continuing in West Central, North West Central Bay of Bengal, North Coast, and South Odisha, the southwest monsoon has expanded across Andhra Pradesh and predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers across Andhra Pradesh for next two days. Meanwhile, it is raining in many places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to the influence of the monsoon.

Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that by Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon had spread across Andhra Pradesh and asserted that due to the influence of Southwest Monsoon, moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Kurnool and Nandyala districts today.

While Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur are likely to experience light to moderate rains. People are advised to be alert in the wake of heavy rains.