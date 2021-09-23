Weather update: Heavy rain reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh, to continue for next 48 hours

Andhra Pradesh: The Meteorological Department has alerted Andhra Pradesh State amid a series of low pressures are forming in the Bay of Bengal. Depression in the vicinity of West Bengal continues west to northwest and continues in the vicinity of northern Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The meteorological department said it was heading towards the northern Odisha coast and travel west-northwest and enter the east-central Bay of Bengal.



The Meteorological department has said that the southwesterly winds are blowing and another low-pressure area is likely on Friday. The Meteorological Office has forecast moderate rains with thunder and lightning in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed several districts in AP during the last four days. Authorities have warned of heavy rains again. Meanwhile, heavy rain was witnessed in Visakhapatnam a while ago, especially at Bhimili, Madhurawda, and Kapuluppada. On the other hand, Telangana State is also likely to receive heavy rains for the next three days ahead of expected low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on September 24.