Weather update: Here is the rain forecast for parts of AP

Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon. The Meteorological Department has predicted that many districts will continue to receive rain today and tomorrow.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be light to moderate rains in districts such as Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Chittoor, and Annamayya on Sunday. There is also a chance of showers in Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapuram, and Nandyal districts as well.

On Monday, districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, Chittoor, and Annamayya are expected to receive moderate rains. Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Nandyal, YSR, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Palnadu will likely experience light rains. The Disaster Management Department has issued this information through a statement