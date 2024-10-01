Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rains Expected in AP Over the Next Three Days

The weather department predicted light to moderate rains across various regions of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, as an upper trough from the Comarin region to south coastal Karnataka extends over inland Tamil Nadu.

The current meteorological observations indicate south and south-westerly winds in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, setting the stage for varying weather conditions.

Light to moderate rains are expected at one or two locations, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h in north Coastal and Yanam today and tomorrow while in South Coast Andhra, light to moderate rains are anticipated at one or two places, with varying intensities across the region.

The weather will likely see light to moderate rains at one or two locations along with strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h in Rayalaseema for next three days.

Residents are advised to remain alert as these weather conditions may lead to fluctuations in daily activities. Stay tuned for further updates from local meteorological departments.