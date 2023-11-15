Weather update: Low Pressure forms in Bay of Bengal, AP to receive rains today

A low pressure system has formed in the Southeast Bay of Bengal near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is expected to move in a west-northwest direction and develop into a cyclone by Wednesday. It will then continue to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclone in the west-central Bay of Bengal, away from the coast of Andhra Pradesh, by Thursday.

Following this, the cyclone is forecasted to turn north and northeast, reaching the coast of Odisha on the 17th. Additionally, there is a surface circulation continuing in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, with another trough extending from this area to the low pressure system. As a result, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rains expected in some places on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department has also forecasted thunder, lightning, and strong winds associated with this weather system. People in the affected areas are advised to stay alert. Fishermen are also warned not to venture into the sea for the next two days, as there will be gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph and maximum speeds of up to 60 kmph.