Weather Update: Low Pressure System to Bring Rains to AP, Telangana

The Meteorological Department has announced that a surface depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a low-pressure area by Tuesday. Over the next 48 hours, it is predicted to move west-northwest, potentially intensifying into a depression over the south-central to west-central Bay of Bengal. Consequently, heavy rainfall is forecast across various districts in the state from 22 October.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

In light of the severe weather conditions anticipated from the afternoon of 21 October, District Collector Mahesh Kumar has advised fishermen to avoid going out to sea. Those already at sea are urged to return to shore and monitor changing weather conditions. In case of emergencies, they should contact the Fisheries Department or local Revenue officials, according to Dr R. Mahesh Kumar, Collector of B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports a likelihood of scattered rain today in districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal. Tomorrow, scattered rain is expected to extend to Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, as well as most districts across Telangana including the capital, Hyderabad.

Additionally, light thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h are anticipated in several districts today and tomorrow, as residents prepare for the changing weather conditions.