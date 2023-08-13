Weather update: Moderate rains predicted in parts of AP for next three days

The Meteorological Department has issued predicted rains in Andhra Pradesh due to the surface circulation present over the west-central Bay of Bengal, located at an altitude of 4.5 km above sea level along the AP coast. Additionally, a surface trough continues at a height of 0.9 km.



The Disaster Management Department has warned that heavy rains are likely in several districts over the next three days due to these weather patterns. Today, rain is expected in districts such as Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitamaraju, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla. On the 14th, Chittoor, Tirupati, Parvathipuram Manyam, Konaseema, West Godavari, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Eluru, Srikakulam, and Krishna districts are expected to receive rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast rain in West Godavari, East Godavari, Guntur, Eluru, NTR, Konaseema, and Vizianagaram districts on August 15, along with the possibility of rainfall in other areas of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. While some districts have already experienced light rainfall, weather officials predict that these showers will continue for a few more days. They also mentioned that there will be sunshine in some areas, but the intensity of the sun will decrease after August 15, with rainfall expected in all areas.

Meanwhile, Bapatla received 13.3 mm rainfall on Saturday followed by Kalingapatnam 7.8 mm, Kavali 3.0 mm, Machilipatnam 4.1 mm, Nandigama 2.2 mm, Narsapur 3.3 mm, Ongole 5.3 mm, and Amaravati 10.2 mm.