Weather update: Nine districts in AP alerted as low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal turned severe

The low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal has become stronger. The low-pressure area is centered at 430 km east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km southeast of Puducherry. On Thursday morning, the meteorological department warned that it would strengthen further and turn into a cyclone in the southwestern Bay of Bengal. "It will then move west-northwest and cross the coast near Cuddalore between Karaikal in Tamil Nadu and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening," the Met office said.



heavy rains on Thursday and Friday. The low-pressure area is expected to weaken by Friday, heading towards the Arabian Sea over the Anantapur district and Karnataka. As a result, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to veryon Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed East Godavari district from midnight on Wednesday due to the impact of the depression. In Amalapuram and P. Gannavaram constituencies in Konaseema, life has become chaotic due to incessant rains. Thousands of acres of paddy fields have been damaged by the rains leaving farmers in a distressed state.

Heavy rains were witnessed in Tamil Nadu due to low pressure including the capital Chennai. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the northern districts, including Chennai.