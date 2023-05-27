  • Menu
Weather update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for three days

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority predicted that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains at some places for the next three days under the influence of surface periodic trough.

With temperatures rising across the state on one hand along with heatwaves, there are rains occurring in most of the parts in the state.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority predicted that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains at some places for the next three days under the influence of surface periodic trough.

According to APSDMA, parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Sri Sathyasai and Anantapur districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains on Saturday.


