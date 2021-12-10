Weather update: Rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh amid new low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

The people in Andhra Pradesh are already suffering from heavy rains and floods. Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh have not yet recovered from the rains. Flood calm in many places is still ongoing. The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains in AP once again for the next three days from today due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area formed from Sri Lanka to the west-central Bay of Bengal continues at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. It said that there was a possibility of rains in many parts of the two Telugu states with winds blowing towards Telangana from the east.



The basin stretches from Sri Lanka to the west-central Bay of Bengal. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the Anantapur and Kadapa districts of AP and warned of light to moderate rains in the Prakasam district. Also, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains in many parts of the northern coast. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places.

However, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast showers in some parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Residents of several districts in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh have not yet fully recovered from the recent heavy rains. In many places, the floodwaters are still receding. People are panicking again with signs of rain in the background.