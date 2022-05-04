Weather update: Thunderstorms likely in four districts of Andhra Pradesh

The Disaster Management Agency has issued a rain alert for four districts Alluri Sitaramaraju, Annamaiah, East Godavari, and Kakinada districts of Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the people of the Palanadu district were alerted to be vigilant. It has predicted thunderstorms in Machala, Rentachinthala, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Veldurthy, Durga, Karempudi, Piduguralla, Bollapalli mandals, and surrounding areas of the district.



Also, the Disaster Management department has also said that the thunderstorms are likely in Y. Ramavaram, Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram, Gangavaram, Addatigala, Devipatnam areas along with Gokavaram, Korukonda, Jaggampeta, Eleshwaram, Veeraballi, Ramapuram, Rayachoti Chinnamandem, Lakkireddypalle areas.



On the other hand, it is raining in many districts of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Rayalaseema, gusts of winds lashed parts of Coastal and north coastal Andhra. It is raining in the Kuppam of the Chittoor district. Authorities advised the farmers, labourers, to move to safer areas immediately during thunderstorms.