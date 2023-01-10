Web-based Divyangjan Railway concession ID card system launched

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Commercial Department of SCR Vijayawada Division developed in-house web-based 'Divyangjan Railway Concession ID Card System' for the benefit of Divyangjan (Persons with disabilities) beneficiaries availing railway concession. The trial version of this web application was recently launched by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain during annual inspection of Tenali-Gudur. Under this new system, Divyangjan residing in the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division can now directly submit their application to Railway authorities online for obtaining Divyangjan concession photo ID cards. The web-based application service will be available at the official page of the Commercial Department Website https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/ )

Indian Railways for the convenience of Divyangjan have launched e-ticketing photo identity card system to enable them to get concessional journey tickets online through IRCTC without approaching reservation counters physically. To get this e-ticketing photo identity card system, Divyangjan generally approaches the Divisional Office or Sectional Headquarters in the Division to submit their credentials, concession certificates and other prescribed documents for obtaining the e-ticketing photo identity card after due verification by the railway administration.

In order to reduce the hardships being experienced by the 'Divyangjans' to get photo identity cards, to obviate the need of physical commute to Divisional Office/Sectional Headquarters and also to reduce the processing time, the Vijayawada Division launched Web-based 'Divyangjan Railway Concession ID Card System. Divyangjan Beneficiaries can now apply for ID Cards through this online Web application: ( https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,291,358,748,2677 ).

Divyangjan applicants can upload the required documents online after finishing registration and filling the requisite data. A YouTube link is provided for the convenience of users to acquaint themselves with the procedure for submitting an application. After successful verification of credentials by field/office staff, the card will be signed by the competent authority digitally.

On completion of the above process, an automated message will be generated by the system and sent to the applicant advising the readiness of the card. The applicants can visit the DCM's office or sectional CCI office to collect their respective Divyagjan |railway concession ID by surrendering their original Railway concession certificate issued by the Government Doctor.