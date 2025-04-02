Website for land dispute resolution launched

Rajamahendravaram: To help the public understand the proper procedures for resolving land-related issues, retired senior revenue officer Marisetti Jitendra launched an online service centre under the name “Mee Kosam... Maa Salaha” (For You… Our Advice).

The website, established voluntarily by Jitendra, was inaugurated on Tuesday by former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar at the Dharmanchara Community Hall Book Bank. Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra highlighted that even minor revenue issues remain unresolved for years. He expressed concern that these problems persist despite reaching higher officials and ministers, often due to a lack of awareness. He cited several real-life examples where people have suffered due to unresolved land disputes.

Jitendra said that his recent efforts had successfully resolved some issues, which motivated him to set up this website to offer free guidance. Common land-related problems include duplicate survey numbers, clerical errors, agricultural land being mistakenly recorded as layout plots, and properties from different locations being registered under a single record.

He urged people facing such issues to send details via WhatsApp to 8019569393, and he assured them of appropriate guidance and a structured approach toward solutions. Vndavalli Aruna Kumar praised Jitendra’s initiative, calling it a commendable service to the people even after retirement.

He said the prolonged struggles of Polavaram project evacuees and requested that this issue be prioritized for resolution through this platform. Ashok Kumar Jain, cartoonist Sekhar, Gubbala Rambabu, and VSS Krishnakumar participated in this event.