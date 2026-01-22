Jersey launched for R-Day tournaments

Sports Village, a nationally recognised multi-sports promoter, along with Sanaya Group, formally launched the jersey for the upcoming Cricket and Football Tournaments to be held on the occasion of Republic Day at Dadpally village in Manchal of Rangareddy district. The jersey was unveiled by K Ramakrishna Rao IAS, Telangana Chief Secretary, alone with Mohammad Shamsuddin, Sports Village CEO, and Ilyas Khan, Sanaya Homes Chairman.

The tournaments aim to promote grassroots sports and identify young talent across all 33 districts of Telangana. The initiative aligns with the Congress government’s Telangana Kreeda Policy 2025, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, which focuses on integrating sports with education, strengthening rural infrastructure, and nurturing emerging athletes.

As part of the policy, district-wise sports camps will be conducted to scout talent, encourage youth participation, and promote inclusive development through sports, benefiting lakhs of citizens across the state.