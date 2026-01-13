Websol to build Rs. 3,538 cr mega solar plant in state

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has further strengthened its position as India’s solar manufacturing powerhouse with the approval of a major Greenfield investment by Websol Renewable Private Limited. The company will set up a fully integrated 8 GW solar manufacturing facility — comprising 4 GW solar cells and 4 GW solar modules — at the MPSEZ–Naidupeta in Tirupati district, involving a total investment of Rs 3,538 crore.

The project, to be developed over 120 acres in two phases, is expected to generate direct employment for nearly 2,000 people. Commercial production is scheduled to commence from July 2027 for the first phase and July 2028 for the second phase, making it one of the largest and fastest-executed solar manufacturing projects in South India.

To ensure globally competitive, cost-efficient and sustainable operations, the State Government has also facilitated land of about 300 acres for a dedicated captive solar power plant. In addition, Websol has announced a 100 MW captive solar power plant as part of the project, enabling the facility to operate on renewable, self-generated power and ensuring long-term energy security.

With this investment, Naidupeta and the southern Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh industrial corridor are rapidly emerging as a key solar manufacturing hub in the country. Leading players such as Premier Energies, Tata Power and Voltsun are also establishing large-scale solar facilities in the region, creating a strong ecosystem of suppliers, skilled manpower, logistics and port connectivity.

Commenting on the approval, Websol Energy System Limited chairman and managing director Sohan Lal Agarwal said the supportive industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh provides a strong platform for executing the company’s solar cell and module expansion plans under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Industries minister Nara Lokesh said the project is a strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, fast clearances and robust infrastructure. Approved under the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024–29), the project reinforces the state’s vision of becoming India’s leading hub for clean-energy manufacturing, green jobs and export-oriented renewable industries.