Weeklong Gangamma Jathara from May 6
Tirupati: Tirupati district SP V Harshavardhan Raju said foolproof arrangements are on for the smooth conduct of the week-long Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara which will be held from May 6th to 10th. The SP held a meeting with senior police officials on the security arrangements, traffic maintenance and crowd control in the temple during the week-long folk festival which attracts thousands of devotees from the districts and also from other places.
The SP emphasizes the importance of monitoring and checking anti-social activities during the Jathara and also SP instructed the police officers to remain vigilant, alert, and to report any potential issues or disruptions promptly. ASPs Ravimanoharachari, Ramakrishna, Bhakthavatsalam, DSP Ramakrishnachari were present.