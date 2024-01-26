Welfare and development achieved only through Congress, says YS Sharmila

In a meeting of the Congress party in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, party president YS Sharmila Reddy promised that the party would resolve issues such as special status, the choice of capital, the construction of the Polavaram project, and other concerns if they came to power.

Sharmila mentioned that Rahul Gandhi assured her that the first signature he would give as Prime Minister would be on special status. The BJP was referred to as "Babu, Jagan, and Pawan." The meeting was organized by West Godavari district president Rajnala Rammohan Rao. Sharmila criticized the current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for not fulfilling promises regarding the Polavaram project and job creation.

She also criticized the YCP government for aligning with the BJP despite the BJP's failure to win any seats in the state. Sharmila urged all leaders and activists to work for the Congress party, expressing confidence that the party would come to power. Former ministers Raghuveera Reddy and Pallam Raju, as well as other leaders and activists, were also present at the meeting.