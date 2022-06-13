Welfare, development top priorities of govt: Bhumana

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy affirmed that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving equal importance to both welfare and development in his rule and already Rs 151.80 crore value of road repair works and reconstruction of BT roads are underway in the district. Addressing media at Municipal Office on Sunday, he along with district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha said works with Rs 102 crore under Roads and Buildings Department and works with Rs 49.80 under Panchayat Raj Engineering Department were sanctioned for reconstruction of roads in the district. He said more than half of works were completed in various places and some works are in various stages of progress.

Apart from this, the MLA also informed that 215 works with Rs 258.53 crore were sanctioned under AP Rural Roads Connectivity Project (APRRP), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) under phase III and incentive grant which are underway by Panchayat Raj Engineering Department in the district. Coming to TMC, he said 59 works in a stretch of 18.639 kms were completed with Rs 25.67 crore in Tirupati Municipal limits so far and another 45 works (41.395 kms stretch) will be taken up with Rs 33.05 crore soon.

The MLA said a photo exhibition in the name of 'Nadu – Nedu' also set up at district Collectorate regarding roads development in the district and another photo exhibition at Municipal Office explaining the roads development in Tirupati city. He added that no government in the state has done such a huge development of roads in the state.

The MLA lamented that some section of media has been making baseless statements against government on the bad condition of roads and added earlier Chandrababu Naidu gave priority for publicity only leaving the state development to winds.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said all the works sanctioned for district will be completed before start of South–West monsoon.