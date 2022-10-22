Welfare, development two eyes of govt: Minister Suresh

Kadapa (YSR District): District Review Committee (DRC) meeting headed by Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju on Friday stressed the need for cooperation between public representatives and officials for effective implementation of welfare schemes in the district. The meeting also decided to chalk out a comprehensive programme for implementing the welfare schemes in a time bound manner for the benefit of people. District In-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who participated as chief guest in the meeting, said welfare and development were two eyes of the government.

The minister recalled that the government overcome the problems during Covid pandemic only because of cooperation between officials and public representatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said people were satisfied with welfare programmes being implemented by the government as he personally observed this during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Kadapa.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that there will be no water problem for agriculture operations in both kharif and rabi seasons as the district has 62.652 tmcft of water against total storage level of 84.489 tmcft in all kinds of waterbodies. Following directions of the government, he said Rs 20 lakh each has been allotted for various developmental works in 115 village secretariats against 645 in the district. He said that administration was ready to allocate Rs 2 crore to each constituency for developmental activities.

ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, Mayor K Suresh Babu, Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma, Municipal Commissioner G S S Praveen Chand and DRO Gangadhar Gowd were present.