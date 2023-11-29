Welfare regime can't be defeated Minister Ambati Rambabu

Rajamahendravaram: State Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that there will be no defeat for the people's welfare regime and YSR Congress party will come back to power.

On Wednesday night, the minister laid the foundation stone for the development works of Torigadda reverse Pumping Scheme to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 91 crore and small water drainage development works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 38 crore in Jagananna Layout of Kapavaram village of Korukonda Mandal. 1510 beneficiaries have been distributed house pattas in this meeting. Rajanagaram MLA jakkampudi Raja presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ambati Rambabu praised MLA Raja's efforts to solve the problems of the people. He said that no matter how many parties come together, they cannot face Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On this occasion, Minister Ambati severely criticized the Janasena party. He commented that the name of the Pawan Kalyan's party is not Janasena but Chandrasena. The Minister made it clear that Pawan Kalyan can carry the palanquin on which Chandrababu had climbed, but Kapu caste members will not do that. He said that the entire Kapu caste will be on Jagan Mohan Reddy's side.