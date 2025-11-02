Welfare schemes continue uninterrupted despite cyclone, says Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is determined to ensure welfare scheme benefits reach people without delay, despite heavy rains and cyclones.

Speaking at the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme in Turpu Nayudupalem on Saturday, the Minister said the government is allocating Rs 32000 crore annually for pensions despite financial constraints. He emphasised that seeing happiness in the eyes of the poor is CM Chandrababu Naidu’s aspiration.

The Minister explained that the Chief Minister worked around the clock during Cyclone Montha, continuously reviewing the situation and guiding officials to prevent loss of life. He credited the government’s unprecedented proactive response for avoiding casualties, noting that such swift action was historically unparalleled.