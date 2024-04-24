Welfare schemes will be doubled if YSRCP wins again: Bhumana

Tirupati: The number of welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government for the development of all sections of people will be doubled if YSRCP comes to power again, said city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Karunakar Reddy in the same breath cautioned voters against voting to Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as if they come to power all the welfare schemes will be stopped. Karunakar Reddy along with corporator Puneetha took up door-to-door campaign in 44, 45 and 46 divisions here on Tuesday in support of Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy contesting for Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency and Bhumana Abhinay Reddy contesting for Tirupati Assembly constituency.

The TTD chairman said during the YSRCP’s 5-year rule the world famous pilgrim city Tirupati witnessed an unprecedented development particularly more than 20 master plan roads, widening of junctions and slip way roads were completed.

Now the city is totally free of traffic congestion and also TTD employees with no exception availed benefits including pay hike and house sites, he explained.

Boggula Venkatesh, Arun Kumar, Babu Yadav, Syamala, Satheesh, Kiran and Rajesh also participated.