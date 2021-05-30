Welfare, social justice given top priority says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Priority has been given to welfare schemes, social justice and empowerment of weaker sections and women in the two years rule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy which is celebrating its 2nd anniversary on May 30.

According to a release from Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy set an example for good governance by fulfilling majority of his poll promises. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has rooted out corruption and middlemen ushering in transparency in administration. Nowhere in the country pensions are being disbursed at doorstep of the beneficiaries, it added.

The statement said overwhelming mandate in the panchayat and municipal elections and Tirupati bypoll endorsed the governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy in clear terms while farmers have been getting a slew of sops from sowing to marketing, education getting the right syntax from Amma Vodi to skill development courses, medicare getting the pulse right with YSR Aarogyasri and welfare touching all sections of society.

The CMO statement said the state government had directly credited Rs 95,528.50 crore in to the beneficiaries accounts with no role of middlemen and indirectly spent over Rs 36,197.05 crore on Sampoorna Poshana, free power to farmers, Goru Muddha and many more schemes, aggregating to Rs 1.31 lakh crores.

In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the first state to bring corona treatment and black fungus under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme. The government has spent Rs 2,229 crores for Covid treatment in the past 14 months, it noted.

Referring to education sector, the statement said the government had taken initiatives to strengthen the education system by revamping the government schools, providing English medium education, besides supporting the families with welfare schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Amma Vodi and Vidya Kanuka. In the education sector alone, the government has spent Rs 25,714 crore in two years since 2019.

The farmer-friendly government had spent Rs 83,000 crore towards farmer welfare in the last two years, whereas for Rythu Bharosa alone Rs 17,029 crore was spent. This is the only government that has extended this scheme to tenant farmers, the CMO release said.

"Keeping up the poll promise, the Chief Minister has embarked on providing nine hours of free quality electricity for farmers during day time with an expenditure of Rs17,430 crores. On the social front, the government had provided 50 per cent reservations to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities in nominated posts and prioritised women with 50 percent reservations.

The Chief Minister has introduced, the first-of-its-kind public distribution system in the country, to deliver the ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep through mobile delivery vehicles every month," the statement said.

It added that paving the way for social justice, in the municipal elections, 10 out of the 11 mayor posts were given to weaker sections and six of them went to women who are heading big cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati municipal corporations.