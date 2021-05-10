West Godavari: Cops monitor movement of vehicles at check posts

Jeelugumilli/Lingagudem (West Godavari): District Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak made a surprise inspection of interstate and inter-district check-posts in the district on Sunday.

The SP inspected inter-district, interstate check post at Lingagudem-Aallipalli of Chintalapudi mandal and monitored the functioning of the staff during the curfew.

He said the staff have been working round-the-clock checking illegal transportation of oxygen in particular and liquor in general. He said he visited the area in order to infuse confidence among them and suggested them to take preventive measures against the spread of Covid.

During inspection of check-posts in Jeelugumilli mandal, the SP directed the staff to wear mask without fail as it saves themselves from contracting the virus and also preventing to spread the virus further.

He expressed happiness that due to the strict implementation of curfew during the past five days, the incidence of virus has seen considerable decline in the district.

The SP said that for conducting marriages and other functions, people should get permission from the concerned officials. People need not be carried away by the wrong campaign being launched in social media in this regard.

The people should adhere to curfew guidelines and inform the police about violations by any persons.