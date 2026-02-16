  1. Home
Geographical indications tag sought for Madanapalle Terracotta

  16 Feb 2026 9:49 AM IST
Geographical indications tag sought for Madanapalle Terracotta
Madanapalle: The MITS Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (MITS-IPFC) has filed an application with the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry, Chennai, seeking a GI tag for Madanapalle Terracotta and Pottery, announced Dr C Yuvaraj, Vice-Chancellor of MITS Deemed to be University.

He said Madanapalle is widely known for its handcrafted terracotta and pottery products made using locally sourced red clay, blended traditionally to ensure durability and quality. The application was submitted on behalf of the Mother India Terracotta Artisans Mutually Aided Co-operative Society, representing nearly 287 traditional artisans from Madanapalle and the Palamaner region.

Congratulating the team, MITS Founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary appreciated the efforts of MITS-IPFC and the R&D Cell in protecting indigenous knowledge and supporting artisan communities. Advisor (R&D) Dr Thulasiram Naidu, Associate Dean (R&D) Dr P Sivayya, and faculty members were present.

