Special Abhishekam performed to Kshetrapalaka Rudra in Tirumala

Tirumala: A Special Abhishekam was performed on Sunday to Kshetrapalaka Rudra, a manifestation of Lord Shiva, located near Gogarbham in Tirumala.

It is a tradition to perform Abhishekam every year on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri to Sri Rudra, who is regarded as the Guardian of the entire Tirumala.

On this occasion, the temple officials and archakas proceeded to the Kshetrapalaka idol with temple honours from the Srivari Temple.

Special Abhishekam was performed using milk, curd, sandalwood paste, rose water, coconut water and other sacred substances.

Later, Naivedyam was offered and prasadam was distributed to the devotees.

TTD officials and a large number of devotees participated in this programme.