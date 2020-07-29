West Godavari: Cops plant saplings in deserted flower pots

Palakol (West Godavari): The police under the supervision of Circle Inspector Ch Anjaneyulu planted saplings at main junctions in the town as part of Jagananna Pachatoranam on Tuesday. They took up responsibility for protection of plants as per the directives of Superintendent of Police K Narayan Nayak and instructions of Narsapuram sub-division DSP K Nageswararao. They planted saplings at Palakol Lock centre, Gandhi statute centre and other places. The staff removed garbage and cleaned the premises and planted saplings in abandoned flower pots at various places.



Speaking on the occasion, CI Anjaneyulu said that the staff should keep their working places clean and green which helps in getting fresh air thereby maintaining good health.

Town Sub-Inspectors Fazal Rehman, JNV Prasad, Poduru SI Surendra, AP NGO leader G Haribabu and staff of the police station were present.