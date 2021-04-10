West Godavari: Kitchen gardening at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya gets accolades

Lakshmipuram (West Godavari): Cultivation of horticulture crops and kitchen gardening is giving positive results at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located at Lakshmipuram of Pedavegi mandal in West Godavari district.

The initiative of headmaster Dr YSS Chandrasekhar received overwhelming support from the students who participate in the kitchen gardening during leisure hours without affecting the academic activities.

As part of the activity, saplings of vegetables and fruits were planted. It involved natural growth of plants without giving any room to pesticides. The effort of the headmaster and students is being appreciated by people in surrounding villages.

In order to inculcate interest among students in maintaining healthy environment, tree plantation was taken up on the school campus. About 115 mango plants of different varieties and 150 goa saplings were planted.

The students and HM will take care of the garden during non-study hours. The students are happy with the results.

They relish consuming natural fruits grown up on their premises. The headmaster said that as there is no interruption to the academic activity, the students have also been participating in the kitchen gardening with curiosity.