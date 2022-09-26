What has Botcha done for North Andhra in 3 years, asks TDP

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana who has 20 years of political experience should explain what he did to North Andhra in the past three years, asked former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he demanded a white paper listing the development works and funds allotted to Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP's regime.

He mentioned that 7,000 acres was allotted to Atchutapuram SEZ, 3,500 acres at Parawada Pharma City, six lanes from Anakapalli to Anandapuram, four lanes from Sheela Nagar to Sabbavaram and four lanes in Visakhapatnam beach road were developed during the TDP regime.

Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said during the tenure of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, VUDA lands were sold in Visakhapatnam and he had focused only on development of Hyderabad. Similarly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mortgaged the assets of the port city. If the State government failed to clear the dues, banks will sell all public properties, he added.

The MLA alleged that the government properties were not sold in any other city in the State except Visakhapatnam.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Visakhapatnam gained a brand name as a 'ganja hub' at national level and has become popular as ganja capital.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA Gandi Babji alleged that real estate mediators alone attended the roundtable meeting held on decentralisation in Visakhapatnam and they only favoured three capitals.

TDP Bheemili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu and general secretary Pasarla Prasad, among others, participated in the conference.