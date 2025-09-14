Wheels of ‘Sarathyam’ yatra reach Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Bharatiya Janata Party state president PVN Madhav mentioned that the ‘Sarathyam’ yatra is initiated with an aim of inspiring every worker to serve the party and people by drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said that the concluding meeting of the yatra will be held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Madhav said that BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda will be attending the concluding meeting as chief guest. He said that every BJP worker in Visakhapatnam is being involved in the Sarathyam public meeting at New Railway Colony Grounds from 10 am. The BJP state president mentioned that the yatra, which commenced from Kadapa, received an encouraging response from the people across the state. Madhav expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the Central government schemes provided to the people in the state. He informed that Khadi fairs will be organised across the state on October 2. The BJP state president opined that a majority of prices of the goods would come down with the decision of the Central government’s new GST Act.

The BJP state president informed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Visakhapatnam on September 17.

Speaking about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the state BJP president opined that the plant will march towards progress with the announcement of a special revival package. He appealed to the people not to believe in the propaganda of the Left parties on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue. He recalled that the BJP was the first to demand the merger of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

PVN Madhav alleged that Left and YSRCP leaders are creating misconceptions about the VSP. He said that the previous YSRCP government played a drama in the garb of three capitals.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju, state general secretaries Matta Prasad and N Ramesh Naidu participated in the meeting.