White ration card holders to get Rs 1,000 assistance from AP government says Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu stated that as part of state government's welfare measure rice and Rs.1,000 per ration card holder will be distributed to every family from Saturday onwards to compensate wages loss during the lockdown period.



Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gandham Chandrudu said that 10,65,986 families are being benefitted from the welfare scheme and Rs.106 crore will be disbursed during the next 3-4 days.

Similarly, the central government will be helping Rs.500 every month for three months to the below poverty line families for which Rs.86 crore will be deposited in banks for transferring the same into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also, the central government will be depositing Rs.2000 under the Kisan Yojana scheme to farmers in April apart from giving Rs.2 lakh to every SHG women groups. In all each family will receive Rs.1,500 financial assistance from both state and central government. The centre has also increased wages to NREGS labour by Rs.20 bringing the wages per day from Rs.201 to Rs.221, he said.