Who is lending hands to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy satires on former SEC

Andhra Pradesh State Election Officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's issue is creating a buzz in the state politics and it is now in the hands of State Governor. Well, on the other hand, Jagan led team has already started commenting on Nimmagadda's approach. Andhra Pradesh Chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has doled out that, Nimagadda's is not going in a right way. He also said that Nimmagadda is busy with unofficial meetings in hotels.

Srikanth Reddy took to media on Wednesday and stated that SEC issue is still pending in Supreme court but Nimmagadda's is not working according to Judicial laws. He also suggested Nimmagadda to work according to rules and not to show any partiality.

Srikanth also questioned Nimmagadda to tell the names of politicians who are helping him and lending him money to fight cases against the Government in the Supreme court. Well, Srikanth indirectly commented on AP opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and suggested him to stop going with cheap politics. He also advised the TDP party to stop creating hassles for development of the state.