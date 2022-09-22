'Why not 175/175' slogans to welcome CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor Dist): Ahead of Chief Minister's first visit to Kuppam scheduled for Friday, YSRCP cadres set the pitch right by displaying slogans 'Why not 175/175', 'First target Kuppam' almost on every main Street in the town.



It clearly shows the intention of the party workers who have imbibed the intention of the Chief Minister to defeat TDP completely in the next election and this should start from Kuppam itself. In this backdrop the visit of the Chief Minister assumes more significance.

It may be recalled here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reiterating time and again that the party will win all 175 seats in the next Assembly elections and this will start from Kuppam itself. He has been trying to inject the slogan into all party workers and motivating them to work aggressively on 'Mission 175'.

The Chief Minister appeared to be very serious in focussing on Kuppam constituency which is said to be the stronghold of TDP. Needless to say that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has been representing Kuppam in the Assembly continuously since 1989. Soon after assuming the power in the State after emerging victorious in 2019 elections, the YSRCP has been focusing more on Naidu's stronghold and taking up the campaign against the TDP aggressively to accomplish 'Mission Kuppam.'

Though the first ever visit of the Chief Minister to Kuppam is to launch the third phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme and to lay foundation stones for some development works worth Rs 66 crore, it clearly sends signals that the party has been working towards targeting Kuppam and weaken Chandrababu Naidu.

The wall writings in the town are considered as a clear indication of this task, according to the YSRCP cadres. Party leader and RESCO chairman GS Senthil has been actively making arrangements for the CM's visit and several wall writings have appeared in his name only.

However, the TDP leaders are of the view that YSRCP has been making futile efforts to defeat Naidu and maintaining that the panchayat or municipal elections are entirely different from the Assembly elections. The ruling party has been expressing its overconfidence of winning the Assembly seat next time.

They point out that after the visit of Naidu to Kuppam for three days last month, the YSRCP had in fact gone into a defence mode after the unrest and desperate attitude of the ruling party workers was clearly established. They maintain that the people are ready to teach the ruling party a lesson in the next elections.

Going by the recently imposed ban on using the vinyl banners, the ruling party has been relying on wall writings for the Chief Minister's visit. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will reach Kuppam at 10.45 am on Friday to take part in YSR Cheyutha programme from 11.15 am to 12.45 pm and will also address a public meeting.

He will leave Kuppam at 1.20 pm to reach his residence in Tadepalli at 3.10 pm. The Chief Minister will travel between Gannavaram and Tirupati by a special aircraft and will take a helicopter between Tirupati and Kuppam.