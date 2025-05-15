Widespread Rainfall Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has announced that widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh over the next five days. Thundershowers are forecasted for both the north and south coastal districts, with heavy rain anticipated today in Alluri, Manyam, Eluru, and West Godavari districts.

Meteorologists report that a surface circulation remains active in the southwest Bay of Bengal, while a surface trough is currently located over Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded yesterday in Srikakulam and Eluru districts.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Telugu states are also experiencing significant rainfall, prompting an orange alert for several districts in Telangana. Hyderabad has been experiencing steady rain since early Thursday morning, with heavy downpours expected to persist for at least another two hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, the weather presents a stark contrast, with sunny conditions on one side and heavy rain on the other. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has indicated that this pattern of rain is likely to continue for the next five days.