Live
- Tata Motors and Vertelo sign MoU to offer attractive leasing solutions for electric commercial vehicles
- BGMI 3.8 Update: Steampunk Frontier Mode, Giant Potion, Loot Trains & More!
- Yamaha Two-Wheelers Now Backed by 10-Year 'Total Warranty' – A New Standard in Reliability
- TDP Sets Dates for 2025 Mahanadu in Kadapa, Announces Key Leadership Changes
- Pakistan, Syria nationals denied entry at Karwar port amid heightened security
- Zaggle X Mesh Payments : Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Global Spend Management
- 72nd Miss World Caribbean Contestants Embark on a Spiritual Journey to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up
- Hyderabad Metro Raises Ticket Prices After 7.5 Years
- Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning awarded MCC's Honorary Life Membership
Widespread Rainfall Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh
The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has announced that widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh over the next five days
The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has announced that widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh over the next five days. Thundershowers are forecasted for both the north and south coastal districts, with heavy rain anticipated today in Alluri, Manyam, Eluru, and West Godavari districts.
Meteorologists report that a surface circulation remains active in the southwest Bay of Bengal, while a surface trough is currently located over Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded yesterday in Srikakulam and Eluru districts.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring Telugu states are also experiencing significant rainfall, prompting an orange alert for several districts in Telangana. Hyderabad has been experiencing steady rain since early Thursday morning, with heavy downpours expected to persist for at least another two hours.
In Andhra Pradesh, the weather presents a stark contrast, with sunny conditions on one side and heavy rain on the other. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has indicated that this pattern of rain is likely to continue for the next five days.