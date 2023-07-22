Live
Wife attacks husband for watching first wife Instagram videos in Nandigama
A wife chops husband's private parts for watching his first wife's Instagram reels in Ayyappa Nagar of Nandigama.
Kota Anand Babu, a resident of Muppalla village, had initially married a woman, but due to conflicts between them, they separated. Five years ago, Anand Babu married a woman named Varamma and they have been living in Muppall. However, last night, when Anand Babu was watching his first wife's Instagram videos, Varamma became extremely angry and questioned why he was watching his first wife's videos after marrying her, which resulted in a heated argument between the two, leading to physical violence.
In a shocking turn of events, Varamma attacked her husband, Anand Babu, with a blade and cut off his private parts. Due to severe bleeding, Anand Babu was immediately rushed to Nandigama Government Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Vijayawada for better. treatment.