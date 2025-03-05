Will always be available to people, says Alapati

Guntur: TDP candidate for erstwhile Guntur-Krishna districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad defeated his nearest rival and sitting MLC K S Lakshmana Rao who was backed by the PDF by a margin of 82,320 votes by the end of counting on Tuesday.

Out of 2,41,774 votes polled, 2,14,865 votes were valid and 26,909 were invalid. Rajendra Prasad secured 1,45,057 votes, while Lakshmana Rao got 62,737 votes.

Addressing the media after being elected to the Legislative Council in Guntur city, he attributed his victory to 2.44 lakh graduate voters in the 33 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Guntur-Krishna districts. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for spoiling the education system and promised to take up the problems of people in the Council and solve them.

He faulted the YSRCP government for neglecting the problems of the school teachers and failing to do social justice to them. He said he would be available to people and solve their problems.

Later, TDP leaders and activists celebrated the victory of party candidate.