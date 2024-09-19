Will Boost Temple Tourism and Adventure Activities, Says Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, announced a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a leading tourism destination. Speaking at a press conference held at the R&B guest house, Durgesh outlined plans to enhance tourism through various programs and development projects.

Highlighting the upcoming celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, the Minister noted the participation of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada, where they will unveil top awards recognizing excellence in tourism-related hotels and attractions across 38 categories.

Durgesh emphasized the goal of comprehensive tourism development over the next five years, facilitated by collaboration with the Central government. Key initiatives will include the integration of the Central government's Sasi, Prasad, and Swadeshi Darshan schemes to foster growth in the sector.

Among the ambitious projects announced is the establishment of four iconic tourist centers statewide, particularly focusing on eco-tourism developments in Srisailam. An iconic tourist center named "Akhanda Godavari" is set to be developed in Rajamahendravaram, alongside the creation of a beach corridor in Bapatal and Sangameswaram, aimed at establishing a vibrant tourism hub.

Additionally, plans are in motion for tourism circuits that will promote temple tourism, with resorts to be set up near famous shrines. The development of a mega tourism hub in the public capital, Amaravati, is also on the agenda, along with adventure tourism initiatives in Araku and Lambasingi.

The state has earmarked ₹25.32 crore for the development of the Annavaram shrine and will offer a temple tourism package that includes visits to Shaktipeeths and Pancharamas, facilitated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

Durgesh also announced a strategy to raise awareness among tourists through short films showcasing the state's tourism potential. The prestigious Oberoi Group has expressed interest in establishing resorts in Tirupati, Gandikota, and Picchuka Lanka, further highlighting the state's appeal to high-end travelers.

The government will submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Government by October 15, 2024, to secure approval and expedite project initiation. With a renewed focus on tourism, Andhra Pradesh is set to recover from significant losses sustained due to recent natural calamities.





As part of the broader initiative, special programs related to the field of drama will be introduced, signalling the government's commitment to supporting local arts and culture. Moreover, an open invitation has been extended to filmmakers, assuring state government support for those willing to establish studios in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to foster the growth of the Telugu film industry.

This strategic emphasis on tourism positions Andhra Pradesh to become a key player in the Indian tourism landscape, leveraging its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.



