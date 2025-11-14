Will create 5L IT jobs in Vizag: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, RTG and HRD, on Thursday said that over five lakh information technology jobs would be created in Visakhapatnam, benefitting people from across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the World Trade Center (WTC) in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh highlighted the unprecedented flow of investments into Visakhapatnam in his second term as IT Minister. Announcing investments worth Rs 3,800 crore that would create 30,000 jobs in Visakhapatnam over the next three years, Lokesh said, “We are confident of implementing our promise of creating 20 lakh jobs for youth over the next five years. The investment flow will help us meet that key promise. The government's commitment is to make every investment project as ‘our project’ and transform ‘ease of doing business’ into ‘speed of doing business’”. Citing examples, Lokesh stated that apart from $15 billion investment of Google in Visakhapatnam, ArcelorMittal project in Anakapalli will be India's largest steel plant in south India. Also, the Minister said that other IT majors like TCS, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Infosys are investing in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to decentralised development and clusterisation across Andhra Pradesh, including automotive manufacturing cluster in Anantapur, electronics manufacturing in Chittoor and Kadapa, renewable energy parks in Kurnool, among others, the Minister stated that the state government strongly believes in decentralised growth across the state, and development of a trillion-dollar ecosystem in the Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

Pointing out that Hyderabad took 30 years to reach where it’s now, he said Visakhapatnam would take just 10 years to reach that level of transformation.

The Minister was hopeful that the WTC project would be completed in 24 months. He said that the government will monitor the progress of the prestigious project on a regular basis. The Minister also promised to offer new opportunities if the project is completed fast.

WTC Visakhapatnam Chairman Y Varaprasad Reddy, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao took part in the ceremony.

Spanning 7.5 million sq ft, the WTC at Yendada (behind Panorama Hills, Madhurawada) in Visakhapatnam will offer business networking, consulting, trade services, and market access support. It aims to foster innovation, attract global investments, and create high-value jobs, bolstering Andhra Pradesh’s role in national and regional economic growth. It features LEED Platinum and Sustainable Design, 100 per cent green operations, Grade A and build-to-suit offices, collaborative co-working spaces and integrated social & lifestyle hub among others.