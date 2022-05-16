Will dual degree system benefit students?

Students wouldn't be able to master the dual courses effectively due to divided attention on various subjects. In reality, when a course is chosen, it has to cover many aspects ranging from deep dig into concepts to final research projects. For the students who face a dilemma in choosing the right and suitable groups, I would suggest going for a psychometric test. It helps them choose the right interests and pursue a specialisation that matches the demand in the market. And as far as higher education in India is concerned, I don't think universities can cater to the requisites for dual degree implementation. I have recently submitted my Ph.D. thesis and faced horrible experiences due to inefficient and outdated mechanisms.

- Aslesha E, Life Skills coach & counsellor, Rajamahendravaram

In a highly competitive scenario, dual degree aids in gaining an edge. It is one of the best policies of the Union government wherein our qualification gets highlighted and helps in becoming employable. This way, students will not have a dilemma of zeroing in between two parallel domains as both can be pursued simultaneously.

- Donkada Bhavya, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering for Women, Visakhapatnam

Introduction of dual degree concept is a radical reformation in educational sector. It is easy for the aspirants and enthusiasts to have duel degree now. It is in fact a good chance to save time as well as to enhance our knowledge that meets the global standards and competition. Many gifted students have ability to do dual degree without wasting much time to enhance their abilities and skills. This concept can help to achieve the objective of universaalisation of education.

- Gunisetty Srinivasulu, teacher, Kadapa city

To achieve a second degree along with the first one is a great opportunity for the students, but there is not enough initiation from the government in creating awareness of it. The students are having a tough time in the semester system, and they are lacking the skills the market is demanding of them. If planned well, some of the students can earn more skills in the dual degree, and get a job in less time. As per the present-day conditions, it takes more months to implement the dual degree programme. The government should organise awareness programmes for students and parents and prepare the colleges to offer the new degree courses.

- Kata Srinivasa Reddy, Principal, BANKR Degree, Ongole

Better to strengthen the present academic degree programme instead of introducing the dual degree programme in the country. During my childhood, we had public examination for 7th standard. But now, there is no such examination for the students. The government says the reason is to improve literacy which is meaningless.

Degrees being awarded in the olden days were excellent when compared to the present. We need quality rather than awarding dual degrees. The government should concentrate on how to strengthen the educational system from the play class to PG level without compromising on quality. Literacy rate is not important while quality goes a long way in people who prusue higher studies.

- AVS Phani Kumar, private lecturer in Mathematics, Nellore

There is no chance for collaboration with all foreign universities, which is a discouraging point since the students must pursue degrees only physically in the country itself.

Only the top listed 1,000 universities in the QS world university rankings are other higher rankings are eligible for collaboration and this may be done on credit ranking basis. Besides, the UGC is not fixing the fee structure and the varsities concerned were authorised to finalise it. Sometimes it may be costlier to the poor.

- P Harsha Preetham, self-employed, Nellore

The dual degree concept is the highlight of the NEP 2020, but the government failed to create awareness on it among the students and parents. In foreign countries, the dual degree concept is popular and offers in the campus recruitment are going to those students.

The colleges are always ready to introduce the dual degree programme, by working in two shifts of 5 hours each, instead of one 7-hour shift and utilising the existing infrastructure and staff.

Unless the government describes its objectives and motivates the parents and students, the dual degree will be a distant dream only.

- Kovuri Srinivasa Rao, Principal, Saraswati Degree College, Ongole

The introduction of the dual degree system is a good initiative. We must welcome this reform. It will help the students grow speedily in their respective fields. But one thing everyone must keep in their mind. This is not for everyone. Capable students certainly make use of it. Students have to assess themselves to choose this opportunity carefully.

It's meant for students who are above average. For those who read well it is useful to save time but not for those who cannot read. Average, below average students lose out if they look for a dual degree.

- T K Visweswara Reddy, honorable president, AKNU affiliated Un-Aided Colleges Management Association

In the times of globalisation, youth are opting for two or more professions so that they can settle in one profession. The dual degree facility given by the UGC will be definitely beneficial to the students. On one hand employment opportunities are increasing and on the other hand the competition is very high for the government jobs.

So the students can use the facility to enhance their knowledge by doing two degrees. It will be very useful to the students, who are preparing for competitive examinations.

They can pursue both science and arts subjects simultaneously and it can be useful to prepare for the competitive examinations.

- Dr M Hari Prasad, HoD, Department of History, Government Degree College, Kaikaluru