Will fight for justice, says Ayesha’s father

Guntur: Iqbal Basha, father of Ayesha Meera, vowed to continue fighting for justice in his daughter’s case despite the CBI court recently accepting a closure report due to lack of evidence.

The 17-year-old B Pharmacy student was raped and murdered at Padma Ladies Hostel in Vijayawada on December 27, 2007.

Speaking to media in Tenali on Friday, Basha said the case remains open for his family as long as they live.

He accused the CBI, investigation officers, and SIT of injustice, claiming evidence exists and officials hold the key. He questioned why influential figures escape scrutiny while his daughter’s case is closed.

He called for a trust in Ayesha’s name to aid poor women.