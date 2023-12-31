Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday assured the people of Andhra Pradesh that he will provide freedom to them from 'atrocious' rule in another 100 days.

In his message on New Year, the former chief minister said he would personally take the responsibility that no power on earth can create any kind of hurdles for the progress and reputation of the Telugu community.

Wishing a happy new year to the people of the state, the TDP supremo wished that the new year brings all good for them.

''Welcoming the new year with one crore hopes is our tradition and we always fondly hope that the bitter memories should never come back to our mind,'' he said. Naidu said that the people have personally experienced hell in 2023.

''We all have experienced how the state suffers when an inefficient person is given an opportunity to hold power as he sought a single opportunity,'' he said.

Asking the people to welcome the new year with a fond hope and expectations, the TDP supremo said that the people should take an oath to build a state sans violence, corruption and irregularities.

''Let us all get ready to send this Sisupala home with the most powerful weapon of vote,'' Chandrababu Naidu said. Calling upon the people to contribute their mite for the overall development of the country, the former chief minister said that the people are aware that an action plan is on for a good governance which will run on the two wheels of welfare and development.

As part of this a mini-manifesto is already released with six guarantees, he said, adding that the TDP and the Jana Sena combine will soon come out with a detailed manifesto.