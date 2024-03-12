Will join TDP soon, announces Magunta

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he, along with his family members, followers, and well-wishers was joining TDP soon.

The MP announced his resignation from his primary membership of the YSRCP stating that they can’t withstand situations challenging their self-respect. He has been waiting for the right moment to join the TDP since then, but the day has not come yet. However, the TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders in the Ongole parliamentary district, including the contestants for coming elections, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Damacharla Satya, Guduri Erixion Babu, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Gorantla Ravi Kumar, Shaik Reyaz met Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy at the MP’s camp office in Ongole on Monday morning.

After the breakfast meeting with the Maguntas, the TDP AP vice president Damacharla Janardhana Rao said that the Magunta family, which has had a political career for nearly 35 years, is joining TDP very soon. He said that in whichever party Magunta is, he maintains a good personal relationship with the local leaders.

He said that they invited Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy into the TDP fold. He observed that the people were vexed with the YSRCP and want a change in government. Anjaneyulu said TDP and JSP leaders would strive to make Magunta Raghava Reddy a member of parliament from Ongole.

Thanking the TDP and JSP leaders for showering their love and support, Srinivasulu Reddy announced that his family, followers and supporters are joining the TDP very soon, and just waiting for the right moment and place.

He said that he would be taking retirement from politics due to age, and requested the TDP leaders and public to bless his son Raghava Reddy in his place. He expressed happiness over the alliance between BJP, TDP and JSP and wished that the alliance would be successful in the coming elections.