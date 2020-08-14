Will lay foundation for AP capital in Visakhapatnam at any cost: Botsa Satyanarayana

Ahead of High Court hearing on the three capital bills in Friday, the government has filed the affidavit stating that the capital issue is in purview of the state and do justice to the Amaravati capital. Meanwhile, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has made sensational remarks asserting that the capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam at any cost. This has evoked a controversy. Speaking to media, he told the media on Thursday that the Amaravati region was an integral part of the state. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) and said that CM Jagan had directed him to focus on pending works in Amaravati and start work immediately.

He said it had been decided in the past to develop the area as the Legislative Capital. He said the unfinished buildings would be completed and they had a comprehensive plan for their use. He commented that in view of the economic condition of the state, the plots would be given back to the farmers and developed. Botsa said Chandrababu did not want the state to develop and he had neglected his responsibility since the defeat. Babu also said that they have taken the responsibility.

Botsa said the CRDA Act was repealed and the administration decentralisation bill was approved by the governor to be installed in Visakhapatnam. Some evil forces, such as the TDP, have been accused of obstructing the program. He said the Prime Minister and all the elders of the country would be called for laying foundation stone for capital. He said farmers and realtors should take note that the development of the Amaravati region is a government objective. "It is our responsibility to develop the area and the government would fulfill all the promises given to Amaravati," Botsa said.



