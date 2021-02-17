Will make assembly resolution over Vizag steel plant if required, YS Jagan assures union leaders

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that if there is no change in the Centre's decision over privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, a decision in favor will be taken in the budget meetings. He recalled that he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the privatization of the plant. made it clear that he would work hard to protect the steel plant. Representatives of the conservation committee on the Visakhapatnam steel plant met CM Jagan in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

CM Jagan spoke to the leaders for about 80 minutes and said that he would review the agreement with ONMDC with the mines in the past. He said that there is no chance for POSCO to take over the Vizag steel plant. "POSCO representatives said they had met and suggested setting up a steel plant either in Kadapa or Srikakulam district Bhavanapadu of Krishnapatnam, CM said. CM Jagan told the leaders that he would cooperate with POSCO if the steel plant was set up at the ports. He hoped that with God's blessings, the Center would change its mind on the steel plant issue.

Trade union leaders spoke to the media after the meeting and said they were reassured by the words of CM Jagan during the meeting which lasted for over an hour. They explained that they discussed over the letter to the Prime Minister, the mines required for Visakhapatnam steel. He said instructions have already been made in a letter to the Centre on the Visakhapatnam plant. The union leaders said the CM had heard their problems positively. The union leaders further said the CM had instructed them to move without interrupting steel production.