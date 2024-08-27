Live
Will not tolerate damage to Kolleru’s reputation
Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar instructed the officials of the fisheries department to take strict action if chicken waste is used in the fish ponds in the district.
He said that appropriate instructions will be given to the district collector and SP regarding this.
During a review meeting on Monday at the fisheries department headquarters here, MP stated that Kolleru/Godavari fish had a good national market.
However, concerns have been expressed at recent Delhi meetings regarding Kolleru fish farmers’ use of chicken excrement, which may be harmful to their health, he said. He issued a warning, saying that any attempt to harm Kolleru’s reputation would not be allowed.
Fisheries Department Deputy Director Nagalingachari, Assistant Director (Badampudi) Narasiah, Assistant Director (Eluru) Rajakumar and Fisheries Development Officer Divya were present.