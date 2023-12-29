Will Pawan contest in Kakinada? Discussion is going on in the party circles

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Will Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan contest the assembly from the Kakinada City constituency? At present this question has become a topic of discussion in Jana Sena circles. It is reliable information that Pawan Kalyan, who stayed in Kakinada for two days, reviewed the situation of the party in the joint East Godavari districts for two hours on the first day, and after that, he focused on Kakinada city for about two days. On this, a party leader told Hans India that there is no information about Pawan Kalyan contesting from Kakinada. But he said that Pawan is determined that Janasena should contest from Kakinada City and defeat sitting MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy.



On Thursday night and Friday morning, Kakinada City was the subject of much discussion. Even though the situation of other constituencies was reviewed in the middle, the Janasena leaders think that Kakinada City is more focused. He held a special meeting with Janasena leaders of 50 divisions of the city. The performance of the leaders at the division level and the machinery at the booth level are being reviewed. It came to his attention that the party did not have committees in some divisions. He expressed his dissatisfaction with this situation.

He directed the concerned leaders to form committees immediately and strengthen the party. Pawan gave a warning in Varahi Yatra that MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy can't win from Kakinada. The next day MLA Dwarampudi Speaking at the press meet, challenged Pawan Kalyan to contest against him. In this background, there is a possibility of Pawan contesting from here. It is said that he told the party leaders on Friday that JSP should win more seats in the Kakinada Parliament. On Saturday, a review will be conducted with the in-charges of some constituencies under East Godavari and Konaseema districts, party sources revealed.