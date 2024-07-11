Will start Morampudi flyover by Aug 15 says Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari inspected the construction of the Morampudi flyover and service road construction works along with Rajahmundry City MLA Adireddy Srinivas and former MP Maganti Murali Mohan here on Wednesday.

Speaking after the inspection, she said that final touches will be given to the Morampudi flyover constructed with Central government funds at the ever-crowded Morampudi junction and made available to the public by August 15.

The construction of this flyover, which is crucial to overcome the traffic problem in the city and control accidents is going on a brisk pace. She said that this four-lane flyover with a length of 1.42 kilometres on National Highway 216 has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

For the acquisition of service road land and other ancillary development works they are spending about Rs 100 crore, she said. She advised NHAI project director D Surendranath to submit the estimates for these additional works immediately.

City MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that the foundation stone of the Morampudi flyover was laid before the 2019 elections. He said they work hard to complete all the work within the given time. NHAI project director Surendranath, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, and others were present.